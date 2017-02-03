Cypress Semiconductor +8.52%; Q4 2016, outlook positive

Q4 2016 results – revenue $530.2M (+16.2% Y/Y, $4.75M above estimates ), EPS $0.15 ( $0.01 above estimates ), margin 40.1% (vs. 40.5% Q/Q), net income $53.823M (vs. $53.467M Q/Q)

Q1 2017 projections – revenue $495M-$525M (consensus $496.32M), EPS $0.09-$0.13 (consensus $0.10), margin 39% (+/- 50 bps)

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) president and CEO Hassane El-Khoury: "We're pleased to report a strong fourth quarter and full year for Cypress in 2016. We grew the company, improved our gross margin, exceeded our expectations in terms of our plan for cost synergies from the Spansion merger and changed the strategic direction of the company, fully implementing Cypress 3.0, our blueprint for selling complete embedded solutions into markets growing faster than the broader semiconductor industry. . . . We continue to see strong demand for our expanding portfolio of solutions for embedded systems, and our IoT business, which cuts across all of our target markets, has exceeded our expectations. We have now fully aligned our go-to-market strategy with our target markets – automotive, industrial and consumer – and reorganized our reporting structure to two divisions to improve our efficiency. In 2017 we expect to grow faster than the overall semiconductor market, driven by automotive, connectivity and USB-C."

