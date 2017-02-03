National Fuel Gas tops quarterly forecasts as production jumps

National Fuel Gas (NFG +2.9% ) is higher after easily beating FQ1 earnings estimates and raising 2017 earnings guidance above consensus.

Higher natural gas prices, which have increased ~13% in Pennsylvania over the past year, allowed NFG to bring several curtailed wells back on line during the quarter, allowing the company to increase oil and gas production by 18% Y/Y percent from a year ago.

NFG, which had cut its drilling program to just a single rig more than a year ago, now plans to add a second drilling rig by the end of September.

As a result, NFG now sees FY 2017 EPS of $3.10-$3.30 from its prior outlook for $2.85-$3.15, and above the $3.00 analyst consensus estimate.

NFG also lowers its 2017 capex guidance to $535M-$645M from $725M-$835M.