Macy's-Hudson's Bay talks in early stages

Talks between Macy's and Hudson's Bay (OTC:HBAYF) are in a preliminary stage, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Sources indicate that the smaller Hudson's Bay ($1.8B market cap) could swallow up Macy's ($10B market cap) by issuing equity and debt backed by its $14B in real estate properties, although the numbers get trickier if Macy's $7.5B in debt is factored in.

A deal could be the largest ever in the retail sector, passing the Kmart-Sears merger of 2004.

Buyout wildcard: It might be unlikely that Macy's stakeholder Starboard Value would back a deal in the mid-$30s due to the firm's high estimation on the value of Macy's real estate.

Shares of Macy's are up 7.91% on huge volume and reached an intra-day high of $34.37. Up in Toronto, Hudson's Bay is up 4% .

Previously: Macy's spikes off of Hudson's Bay takeover talk (Feb. 3)

Previously: Department store stocks jolted by M&A speculation (Feb. 3)