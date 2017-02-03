Broad gains for Madison Square Garden in Q2 beat

Madison Square Garden (NASDAQ:MSG) posted solid beats in its fiscal Q2 earnings, led by its sports segment.

Revenues grew 8% but adjusted operating income rose a full 17%.

Gains in the entertainment segment were mainly due to higher revenues for its Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, as well as higher event-related revenues, sponsorship, signage and suite rentals.

In sports, higher league distributions and ticket revenue boosted results.

Revenue breakout: MSG Entertainment, $192.5M (up 6%); MSG Sports, $252.7M (up 10%). Adjusted operating income by segment: MSG Entertainment, $63.7M (up 30%); MSG Sports, $47.2M (up 3%); Other, -$14.9M.

Press Release