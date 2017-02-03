Senate kills anti-corruption rule for energy companies

The U.S. Senate votes to repeal an SEC disclosure rule adopted by the Obama administration requiring big oil and gas companies to publicly state the taxes and other fees paid to foreign governments; the resolution already has passed the House, and Pres. Trump is sure to sign it.

Critics including Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and other big energy companies have said the rule was duplicative with existing regulations, too costly and burdensome to implement, and put U.S. companies at a competitive disadvantage with state-owned groups in other countries that do not have to share detailed information.

