Collectors Universe +13% after earnings

Collectors Universe (CLCT +12.8% ) races higher after the company reported that FQ2 shot up 41% Y/Y.

CEO Robert Deuster says market conditions are favorable in the collectibles industry and are setting up the company for growth.

"I continue to see a positive market environment due to the recent release of the 2017 coins in the US and in China and due to our expanded capacity to serve customers, as well as maintaining our leadership position in authenticating and grading vintage collectibles," he notes.