BHP Billiton gets government mediation with Escondida mine workers

Workers at BHP Billiton's (BHP -3.6% ) Escondida copper mine in Chile will re-enter talks with the company after BHP solicited government mediation, which effectively extends negotiations and pushes back the start of a possible strike.

Unionized workers at the mine recently rejected BHP's last wage offer and voted for a work stoppage, and the union now says further talks could be fruitful only if the company significantly improved upon its offer.

The potential for a strike at Escondida, which produced 1.15M metric tons of copper in 2015, ~6% of the world's total, has pushed up the price of copper in recent days.

ETFs: JJC, CPER, CUPM