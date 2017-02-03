FDA rejects Charleston and Daiichi's opioid candidate

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSNKY) and collaboration partner Charleston Laboratories announce that the FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the Daiichi's New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval of CL-108 (hydrocodone, acetaminophen, promethazine) for the management of severe pain.

The companies do not provide the specific reasons for the rejection but say they intend to work closely with the agency to address the issues.

Daiichi has commercialization rights in the U.S. under the companies' August 2014 collaboration agreement while Charleston will supply product and retain the right to co-promote this and other hydrocodone products in the U.S.