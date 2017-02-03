Canadian Natural Resources upped to Buy at Desjardins on Horizon update

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ -0.8% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold at Desjardins Capital after the company's update for its Horizon oil sands project continued to show higher than expected performance.

With the stock down 12% since mid-December, Desjardins sees a compelling buying opportunity, driven by CNQ’s strong operational performance.

CNQ says Q4 production, which followed the ramp of the Phase 2B expansion, reached 178K bbl/day of synthetic crude oil, at the high end of previously issued guidance, and January 2017 production averaged ~195K bbl/day of synthetic crude oil.

Meanwhile, CNQ says it realized synthetic crude operating costs of C$22.53/bbl (US$16.89/bbl) during Q4, and cuts its 2017 SCO operating cost guidance by C$2/bbl to C$24-C$27/bbl, including planned downtime for maintenance, turnaround and tie-in activities relating to the Phase 3 expansion.