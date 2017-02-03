Biogen target of government inquiry into co-pay assistance programs

Biogen (BIIB) is the latest biotech to find itself in the feds' crosshairs related to its promotional practices, specifically its patient co-pay assistance programs.

In its annual report filed yesterday, the company discloses the chronology of the government's investigation (page F-66) which began with a subpoena on March 4, 2016 requesting certain documents. On December 29, it received a civil investigation demand from the feds requesting documents and information regarding its relationships with entities providing clinical education and reimbursement support services. It is cooperating fully with the inquiry.

The government has also contacted, at various times, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Pharma, Gilead Sciences and Celgene.