Blackstone and Affiliated Managers are Credit Suisse's top asset manager picks

"Markets are missing the improvement in Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) underlying earnings power," says analyst Craig Siegenthaler of his #1 pick in asset management. his $40 price target suggests 33% upside.
He thinks BX could about double 2015 (the last cycle peak) distributable earnings over the next three to five years. That means DE in the $6-$7 per unit range. Slapping a 9x valuation on that means a $60 stock, or double the current level.
Of pick #2, Siegenthaler says Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) already put $1.3B to work in new investments in 2016, and he expects more of the same sort of accretive deals this year and next. Should deals slow down, look for repurchases to pick up. His $194 price target suggests nearly 25% upside.