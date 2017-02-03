Blackstone and Affiliated Managers are Credit Suisse's top asset manager picks

"Markets are missing the improvement in Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) underlying earnings power," says analyst Craig Siegenthaler of his #1 pick in asset management. his $40 price target suggests 33% upside .

He thinks BX could about double 2015 (the last cycle peak) distributable earnings over the next three to five years. That means DE in the $6-$7 per unit range. Slapping a 9x valuation on that means a $60 stock, or double the current level.