MYOS up big again, shares ahead 65%

Nano cap MYOS RENS Technology (MYOS +65.4% ) gallops up on a healthy 13x surge in volume on, again, no particular news. Shares rocketed five-fold on January 11 on turnover of 13M shares.

The company develops and commercializes biotherapeutic and bionutritional products that improve muscle mass. Its lead product is a nutritional supplement called Fortetropin, a protein/lipid complex consisting of ~250 proteins, ~50 lipids, a range of peptides and other unnamed molecules isolated from egg yolks.

In its Q3 report, the company's cash balance was only $2.9M so a capital raise may be in the offing.