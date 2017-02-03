Goldman is Credit Suisse's top brokerage pick; ICE its top exchange pick

"With a proven ability to gain and sustain market share across the franchise and a long track record of performance and achieving premier returns, we expect Goldman (NYSE:GS) will continue to deliver fundamental results that are at the high end of the peer group," says analyst Christian Bolu. His $260 price target suggests 13% upside from yesterday's close (Goldman is higher by 4% today).

ICE, he says, is a best in class growth story selling at a discount, and with a free option on European growth. Regardless of what happens to the top line this year, realization of the NYSE merger synergies should support EPS. His $76 price target is about 30% above yesterday's close.