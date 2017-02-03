Macy's news stirs the pot in retail sector

GameStop (GME +1.5%), Best Buy (BBY +1.2%) and Barnes & Noble (BKS +1.5%) all broke higher after the Macy's-Hudson's Bay news stirred up the retail sector.
The three chains are often identified as over-saturated in the U.S. market and at margin risk as more sales go online.
Other retail chains such as Ascena Retail (ASNA +3.7%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF +2.7%), Cato (CATO +2.9%) and Express (EXPR +1.8%) also have a little extra bounce in their step.
