LyondellBasell rises as revenues jump 10% despite Houston refinery problems

LyondellBasell (LYB +0.6% ) is higher despite reporting lower than expected Q4 earnings, as revenues of $7.75B jumped nearly 10% Y/Y even while LYB suffered from some maintenance downtime and operational issues at its 263K bbl/day Houston refinery.

LYB decided to keep the Houston refinery based on a review of assets and the interest shown by would-be buyers, CEO Bob Patel said during today's earnings conference call.

LYB also is continuing to advance but still waiting to give the final go-ahead on plans to build its biggest project ever - a plant to produce 900M lbs./year of propylene oxide and 2B lbs./year of tertiary butyl alcohol and its derivatives.

The company just completed its production expansion of ethylene at its Corpus Christi plant, and is about to start construction at a new $700M polyethylene plastic plant near Houston.