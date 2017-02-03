Amazon -3%; targets recalculated, broadly reiterated at buy

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), trading in decline subsequent reporting of Q4 2017 and expected Q1 2017 revenues below what had been anticipated, retains widely bullish coverage nonetheless.

Recalculations – Cantor Fitzgerald (Overweight) from $1,000 to $965, Evercore ISI (Buy) from $990 to $970, UBS (Buy) from $950 to $930, Instinet (Buy) from $950 to $925, Raymond James (Outperform) from $900 to $925, Mizuho Securities (Buy) from $920 to $905, Morgan Stanley (Overweight) from $950 to $900, RBC Capital Markets (Outperform) from $950 to $900, Credit Suisse (Outperform) from $950 to $900

Reissued $1K+ targets – Susquehanna (Positive) $1,250, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (Buy) $1,125

Neutral – Needham & Company (Hold), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey (Hold, $850)

Despite today's move (at $814.32), shares are up 8% since the start of 2017, 53% since this point last year.

Yesterday (February 2, 2017): Amazon -3.8%; Q4 2016 actual, Q1 2017 projected revenue off expectations