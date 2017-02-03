Precision Drilling upgraded at J.P. Morgan as best play on tightening rig market

Precision Drilling (PDS +5.2% ) is upgraded to Overweight from Neutral with a $10 price target, raised from $8, at J.P. Morgan, which says the company is in an ideal position to benefit from a tightening rig market and a resulting material pickup in rates later in 2017.

The firm says PDS’s high spec Super Triple rigs are nearly fully utilized; PDS has ~40 of the rigs in its fleet, and make up roughly half of the highest tier of the market in the key Montney, Dunvernay and Deep Basin plays, where rigs are crucial for unconventional drilling.

J.P. Morgan thinks improving market dynamics in Canada have flown under the radar, especially with U.S. investors focused on U.S. land exposure.