Buy the dip in WisdomTree - Jefferies

The company's Q4 miss was due to higher than expected compensation expense and a goodwill impairment charge, says analyst Surinder Thind, but management says the expense build is mostly over and they're ready to convert those investments into revenue.

2017 has gotten off to a solid start, with net inflows of about $350M in January - that pace over the entire quarter would mean $1.05B of inflows vs. Jefferies' estimate of $875M.

Source: Bloomberg

WETF -8.2%

