The total U.S. rig count rose by 17 to 729, adding to a jump of 53 rigs over the past two weeks, according to Baker Hughes' latest weekly survey.

The oil rig count accounted for all the gains, adding 17 rigs to 583 for its 13th increase in the past 14 weeks, while gas rigs were unchanged at 145.

A year ago at this time, 467 oil rigs and 104 gas rigs were active in the U.S.

