SK Telecom +2.3% after Q4 profits beat

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) is up 2.3% and hanging just 5% off a 52-week high following Q4 results where profits beat expectations though revenues dipped slightly overall.

Revenues overall were up 2.6% sequentially.

For the year, mobile service revenues fell 0.9% to 10.8T won, while interconnection revenues dropped 12.4% to 656B won. SK Broadband revenues grew 7.7% to 2.94T won, and SK Planet sales dropped 27.6% to 1.18T won.

Subscribers grew to 29.6M after net adds of 144,000 (vs. 152,000 net adds a year ago). Smartphone subscribers came to 21.88M, up 6.1% Y/Y.

Monthly churn was at 1.5%, up slightly from last year's 1.4%.

Billing ARPU was 35,355 won, down 2.4% Y/Y. Including MVNO, ARPU was 31,788, down 3.6% Y/Y.

