Citibank sizes up Latin American carriers

Citibank is out with fresh commentary on Latin American airlines (source: Bloomberg).

Avianca Holdings (NYSE:AVH): The PT is cut to $8.75 from $9.50 due to higher fuel costs and reduced odds of an outright takeover.

Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA): The PT is lifted to $110 from $104 on confidence the company will hits its guidance.

Volaris (NYSE:VLRS): Singled out as the top pick in the group.

Gol Linhas (NYSE:GOL): The airline may find it easier to raise capital due to the elimination of limits on foreign ownership in Brazil.

Shares of CPA, GOL and AVH have skyrocketed over the last 52 weeks, while VLRS is down 20%.