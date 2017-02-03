Power Solutions halted as accounting firm resigns, CFO takes leave of absence

Trading is halted in Power Solutions International (PSIX +0.9% ) after disclosing that its independent accounting firm notified the company of its resignation and that CFO Michael Lewis will take a leave of absence until further notice.

The accounting firm determined that PSIX's FY 2014 audit report and its interim review of Q1 2015 could no longer be relied upon.

PSIX also says it will explore the strategic alternatives aimed at improving its long-term capital structure and liquidity, including an in-court or out-of-court restructuring, among many other possibilities.

Trading is scheduled to resume at 2:30 ET.