Qualcomm, TDK complete joint venture

A previously disclosed initiative, Qualcomm (QCOM +0.8% ) and TDK (OTCPK:TTDKY) launch RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd., with Qualcomm providing RF front-end modules and RF filters through its RFFE business for use among mobile devices, IoT, automotive, connected computing and other applications.

RF360 Holdings will incorporate in Singapore and maintain global R&D and manufacturing, and/or sales presence at its Munich headquarters as well as in Europe and Asia.

Aggregate transaction value is estimated at $3B, with Qualcomm anticipating consequent accretion to EPS within 12 months following its closure.

