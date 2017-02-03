Brazil's TIM +4.5% to new highs as profit beats

TIM Participações (NYSE:TSU) is up 4.5% and hitting 18-month highs on the NYSE after Q4 profits beat expectations though revenues dipped slightly Y/Y.

The company hit positive net postpaid adds for the third straight quarter, climbing to 14.88M overall. Prepaid customers dropped to 48.5M from 52.65M, though, and the overall customer base dropped 4.3% Y/Y to 63.4M.

Smartphone penetration grew to 72.3% from a year-ago 67.6%, and 4G users hit 16.9M lines.

Revenue breakout: Services, 3.8B reais (down 0.7%); Fixed, 201M reais (up 15.8%). Of the services revenue, Innovative Mobile net revenues grew 17.7% to 1.5B reais.

