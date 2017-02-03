Financials lead markets higher as regulatory cloud clears

The XLF is higher by 1.8% , with the banking ETFs KRE, KBE each ahead 2.5% as the Trump administration today - with two executive orders signed by the president - begins scaling back Dodd-Frank and the DOL fiduciary rule.

More orders are coming, says former Goldmanite and now administration point man on the subject, Gary Cohn, including ones dealing with the FSOC (which has the power to declare institutions SIFI), the curious living will process, and the way the government oversees large financials which don't happen to be traditional banks. "This is a table setter," says Cohn.

The S&P 500 is up 0.65% , the Dow 0.85% , and Nasdaq 0.4% .

