Energy Transfer's Rover natural gas pipeline approved by FERC

Construction of Energy Transfer Partners' (ETP -0.2% ) 3.25B cf/day Rover natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania to Ontario is approved by the FERC.

ETP has said it expects to put the first phase of the $4.2B Utica Shale project on line during Q2 and the remainder in service during Q4.

Cowen analysts say the approval will benefit several companies that plan to ship gas on Rover, including Antero Resources (AR +2.2% ), Eclipse Resources (ECR +0.2% ), EQT Corp. (EQT +1.9% ), Gulfport Energy (GPOR), Rice Energy (RICE +4.2% ), Range Resources (RRC +1.6% ) and Southwestern Energy (SWN +1.2% ).