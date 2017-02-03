Fed's Williams says March rate hike on the table

Markets are pricing in only about a one-in-three chance of a rate hike at the Fed's next meeting, but San Francisco Fed President John Williams says all meetings are live, and strong data between now and then could mean a move by the central bank.

For all 2017, three rate hikes continues to be a reasonable guess.

Earlier today, notable dove, Charles Evans from the Chicago Fed sounded a lot more cautious about moving in March.

