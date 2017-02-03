Phillips 66 CEO eyes Q2 completion for Dakota Access Pipeline

The Dakota Access Pipeline likely will be completed by Q2, Phillips 66 (PSX -1.3% ) CEO Greg Garland said in the company's earning call, even though the project is still involved in legal battles and a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers review.

But It is unclear whether the Q2 timeline would be met unless the easement from the Army Corps is granted soon; the comment period ends on Feb. 20, and even if the easement were granted immediately after, ETP has estimated a 90-to-120-day drilling period.