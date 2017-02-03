Big banks, brokerages lead stocks on Trump plans to scale back regulations

Stocks surged today following a stronger than expected U.S. jobs report and Pres. Trump's actions to roll back financial industry regulations.

The Dow regained the 20K level with its biggest one-day gain in nearly two months, and the Nasdaq finished at an all-time closing high; for the week, the S&P and Nasdaq rose 0.1% while the Dow slipped 0.1%.

Stocks had been slipping in recent weeks as hopes for increased government spending, corporate tax cuts and loosened regulation waned.

The financial sector (+2%) soared to the top of the leaderboard; Goldman Sachs rose 4.6% as the Dow's biggest gainer, and JPMorgan Chase rallied 3.1%.

Consumer discretionary (-0.1%) was the only sector to finish the day lower, as investors punished Chipotle, Hanesbrands and AutoNation for disappointing earnings reports.

U.S. Treasury prices gave back early gains after San Francisco Fed President John Williams reiterated the Fed's expectation of three rate hikes in 2017 and said a March rate hike is on the table; the two-year yield fell one basis point at 1.20%, while the 10-year yield ended flat at 2.48%.

U.S. crude oil added 0.5% to settle at $53.83/bbl, with little reaction to news that the U.S. had imposed new sanctions on Iran.