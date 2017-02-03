FCC closes probe into sponsored data with no action taken

A deeper look that the FCC was taking into sponsored data has come to a close without any action.

The agency had sent letters seeking information about Internet service providers' practice of exempting some content from data limits, with concerns that such moves (known in many cases as "zero rating") might violate the FCC's net neutrality rules.

Among those in the spotlight: T-Mobile (TMUS +0.3% ), for its "Binge On" and "Music Freedom" video/streaming music exemptions; Comcast (CMCSA +0.2% ), for its "Stream TV" service; AT&T (T +0.2% ), which began zero-rating DirecTV Now video streaming for its subscribers; and Verizon (VZ +0.6% ), for its Go90 video service.

On a preliminary basis the FCC found such programs can hurt competition, but the finding came just days before a new presidential administration took office. Chairman Tom Wheeler left office as the Trump administration took over, and Ajit Pai is now FCC chairman.