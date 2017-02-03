Amazon reissued confidently at Guggenheim Securities

Following Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) posting of below-expected Q4 2016 revenue and similarly lower-than-anticipated Q1 2017 revenue guidance, analyst Robert Drbul notes high expectations and a tougher environment, particularly regarding spending, though remains unmoved on Amazon overall.

Further: "We think from the forecast and the future, we still have 20-plus percent growth in '17 and '18 and even higher growth in the AWS piece of it. . . . I think, from our perspective, we would all love to have Amazon's problems with the level of growth that they're seeing. It was a little bit lighter than we expected, but it really is far from a thesis-changing result."

Price target $950 (current price $810.20, -3.54% )

Full interview [CNBC]

