Weatherford +18% in two days as Q4 results suggest the worst is over

Weatherford (NYSE:WFT) rose 6.4% in today's trade to cap a two-day 18% gain after Q4 earnings slipped in ahead of expectations, suggesting that the worst is over for the oilfield services company.

Loop Capital today upgraded shares Buy from Hold with an $8 price target, up from $7, citing increased confidence in new CEO Krishna Shivram’s vision to restore profitability at WFT, including cutting debt to below $3B over the next four years, positioning the company as specialists in well construction and creating new sales channels.

Loop also says Q4's positives - the smaller than expected loss amid better performance in North America and Middle East, improved margins in North America, $300M in expected cost savings, positive adjusted free cash flow - outweighed the negatives - lackluster results in Latin America, free cash flow remaining a worry, international sales, and high debt levels.