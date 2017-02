InterContinental Hotels (NYSE:IHG) confirms a data breach from payment cards used at 12 of its U.S. hotels, a little over a month after it said it was investigating claims of a possible breach.

IHG says only payment cards used between August and December last year at the restaurants and bars of the 12 hotels were affected and that cards used at the front desk were not affected.

The company does not specify the number of cards affected or if any data had been stolen.