Williams Partners wins FERC authorization of Atlantic Sunrise project

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) says FERC has authorized its Atlantic Sunrise project, ending a nearly two-year long review process.

The approval came just hours before one of the FERC commissioners was scheduled to resign, which will leave the agency without the quorum needed to rule on major projects; if the Atlantic Sunrise review had dragged on after the departure, WPZ would have faced months of delays.

The project will expand the existing Transco natural gas pipeline to connect gas supplies from the Marcellus Shale with markets in the mid-Atlantic and southeastern U.S.

Following the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, WPZ expects to begin construction on the mainline portion of the project in mid-2017 and begin work on the Central Penn Line in Q3, which would allow the full project capacity to be placed into service in mid-2018.