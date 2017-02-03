Lockheed's F-35 deal adds to pressure to cut production costs

Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) new deal with the Pentagon for F-35 fighters cuts the purchase price by nearly 8% but still should be profitable for the company, but the ~$8.7B agreement will step up the pressure on LMT to continue cutting F-35 production costs and risks margin erosion, analysts says.

The lot 10 deal for a total of 90 jets cuts the price on the F-35A to $94.6M/plane, or a 7.3% price reduction from the previous lot 9 terms, marking the first time the F-35A variant has been below $100M and representing a 60%-plus price drop since the first production lot.

Morningstar's Chris Higgins says the F-35 program is still profitable for LMT and likely will remain so but he expects there's a question about whether the company will be able to expand margins as quickly as before.

Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr says lot 10 "appears to be in line with expectations," and that the deal "supports firming F-35 prospects" and suggests possible Lockheed's Aeronautics division "upside in 2018-19."