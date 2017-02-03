Top execs at Macy’s would get big exit packages if takeover happens

Macy's (NYSE:M) execs would walk away with large severance packages if the company ends up selling itself, WSJ reports, citing regulatory filings.

A change in control at the company reportedly would reap more than $80M for CEO Terry Lundgren, $15M for CFO Karen Hoguet and $12M for President Jeffrey Gennette.

Lundgren has served as CEO since 2003 and Hoguet has been CFO since 1997, even as the retailer has struggled to compete against internet retailers, and its stock has fallen more than 50% from its peak in 2015.

WSJ reported earlier today that Canada's Hudson's Bay has approached Macy's about a takeover.