J&J's Mentor unit sued over leaking breast implants

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Mentor unit allegedly is selling defective breast implants and failed to conduct proper risk studies that were mandated by U.S. regulators, according to the first lawsuit filed in California over the devices.

Leaks from the devices are causing a variety of ailments including muscle pain and nausea, the complaint says.

In September, a Seattle woman sued Mentor and J&J in federal court in San Francisco claiming her silicone implants made her sick.

J&J's Mentor, Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) are are the only companies currently authorized by the FDA to sell silicone implants in the U.S. after the agency lifted a 14-year ban on the devices in 2006.