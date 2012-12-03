Layne Christensen: A Bearish Variant View To Hawkshaw Capital

Layne Christensen (NASDAQ:LAYN) is a leading company in the global water management, construction and drilling space. Layne provides services, most notably to government agencies, and to a lesser extent mining firms, industrials, and engineering contractors. The company recently came to the forefront of the investment community when Kian Ghazi of Hawkshaw Capital pitched the company at the most recent Value Investor Conference. Ghazi provided numerous strong and underanalyzed reasons that could make the company attractive.

However, certain negative features of the company, such as poor industry economics, and inability to generate FCF, among others, threaten the company's profitability over any horizon. Layne is a poor short because of some of the key ideas presented by Ghazi, and a