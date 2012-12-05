United Airlines Still Struggling With Merger, But Promising Signs Ahead

The future of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) continues to ride on how soon it successfully manages the giant merger that made it the largest airline in North America, when it reschedules with Continental Airlines in 2010.

Clearly, UAL has not managed to integrate the two airline companies as fast as it hoped and expected. UAL's CEO, Jeffery A. Smisek, admitted as much after one of three costly computer failures in November 2012, meant delays for more than 250 UAL flights worldwide.

Apparently, one of the key elements of any airline's success or failure, its IT systems, is very hard to merge with another airline's. Different technologies in IT systems and different ways of doing things bedevil a smooth transition