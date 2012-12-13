Technical problems seem to be increasing for the world's leading automaker Toyota Motors (NYSE:TM). Even after the nightmare of car problems in 2009, the company is still facing technical problems with "Corolla," "Prius" and other models. TM has decided to call back 2.77 million vehicles worldwide because of these problems. Moreover, the company is also witnessing mounting problems in China because of the territorial dispute in east China. However, we feel that these problems are not significant to make investors stand by a short position. We are optimistic about TM's strategic future and therefore have a buy rating for it.

The first reason behind our buy rating is TM's sound operational performance. A comparison to its performance