On Friday night, the NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announced the results of the annual re-ranking of the NASDAQ-100 Index, which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 24, 2012. Among the most recent inclusion is Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), the worldwide leader in the network-neutral colocation business, a company whose birth, survival through the dot-com bubble burst and impressive growth afterwards is one of the most interesting stories in the Telecom sector.

Background

Equinix was founded in 1998 by Jay Adelson and Al Avery, with the aim to provide secure physical connection points where networks, content providers and enterprises could interconnect through a neutral party to avoid the competing interests of telecommunication providers.