SunOpta: Cheap Organic Food Company With 2 Secret Ingredients

In today's world of growing demand for healthy, natural, and organic food, the words organic and cheap together have become something of an oxymoron. Although companies like Whole Foods Market (WFM), Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), and Annie's (NYSE:BNNY) have found a way to make healthy eating more affordable, many of the organic food industry's stocks have become anything but cheap. But rather than proceed as I have in the past and focus on the short opportunities (here, here and here), today I am going to introduce you to a $1.1 billion revenue company who's one of the largest suppliers of internationally sourced organic ingredients in the world, as well as the…

#1 producer