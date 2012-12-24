Recent Asset Class Performance

Below we highlight the month-to-date, quarter-to-date and year-to-date performance numbers for key ETFs across all asset classes. As shown, while the market here in the US has a small gain in December and declines in the fourth quarter, international markets have surged. China, France and Italy are all up more than 10% this quarter, while Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Mexico and Spain are all up more than 5%. Prior to the fourth quarter, US markets had been outperforming the rest of the world, but Fiscal Cliff issues put an end to that quickly. Oh what could have been...without Wash-ing-ton.

The one red spot that stands out in our ETF matrix is the commodities sector. While gold and silver are holding on to year-to-date gains, things have not been pretty for commodities in general, especially lately.

