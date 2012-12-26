Wendy's Continues To Execute Well

Wendy's (NYSE: WEN) is making significant operational progress since the last time I discussed the company and the share price is up about 7% over the same period, compared to losses at Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM). Only Burger King's (BKW) common stock is outperforming Wendy's as it is up over 20% during the same period (see graph). This article will look at the quarterly performance of Wendy's compared to the group, the company's initiatives, and what investors could expect in the future.

Performance

Wendy's top line growth rose 4.1% in the quarter ending September 30, 2012 compared to the same period in 2011. Year to date, the