I am one of Seeking Alpha's biggest Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) bulls, but I would be remiss if I weren't to scream really loudly that the upcoming Q4 earnings report and subsequent 2013 guidance is an absolutely gigantic deal. The company will not only report Q4 results (which I actually think will be quite good -- more on that later), but it will really set the expectations for the entirety of 2013. If the forecast is good, then that really will "raise the bar" on the expectations on the full year and bring sentiment back into more "positive" territory. If the full year guidance is underwhelming, then shareholders are likely to be in a lot of pain for the