UPS: A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price
About: United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), Includes: FDX
by: Sammy Pollack
Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), widely considered to be the greatest long-term investor in recent history, has said:
It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.
United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) fits this criteria and belongs in any long-term investor's portfolio.
Company History
UPS is the world's leading provider of package delivery services and a leading global provider of specialized transportation and logistics services. Investors can learn a lot about the character of UPS by looking at the company's storied history.
1907: James E Casey borrows $100 from a friend to establish the American Messenger Company in Seattle,