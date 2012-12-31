Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), widely considered to be the greatest long-term investor in recent history, has said:

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) fits this criteria and belongs in any long-term investor's portfolio.

Company History

UPS is the world's leading provider of package delivery services and a leading global provider of specialized transportation and logistics services. Investors can learn a lot about the character of UPS by looking at the company's storied history.