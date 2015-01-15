I Steer Clear Of These 2 U.S.-Based Energy Companies

Introduction

I do not want to be a messenger of bad news. But, I have to be realistic and objective when I am doing my due diligence in an effort to figure out the laggards, the small caps with big contrarian potential, the potential outperformers, the companies that are at risk of bankruptcy along with the overvalued and the undervalued players in a sector. This is how, I can also help the average Joe make money in the stock market, in my opinion.

That being said, in my previous article I tried to identify the energy companies that will likely file for bankruptcy or cease their operations by the end of 2015. My article is here.

In this article, I will present two energy companies that I am not going to touch with a ten-foot pole. Today, I will focus on Eos Petro (OTCPK:EOPT) and Breitling Energy (OTC:BECC). Upon looking under their hood, I was so shocked that I rushed for exit and never looked back.

The Case With Eos Petro

Eos Petro's current producing properties (100% owner and operator) are located in the Illinois Basin, as illustrated below:

"Source: Eos Petro website"

A few days ago, I sent an email to the company and the company's IR in order to get an updated production and reserves number along with several other questions. But, the company's email account {info@eos-petro.com} did not seem to work because my email provider was unable to deliver my message to the aforementioned account. And, the company's IR has not replied to my questions yet. As a result, my sources for the information below are the corporate website and the company's quarterly reports.

Eos owns just 700 acres (100% WI, 80% NRI) in the Illinois Basin, currently produces approximately 120 boepd and owns 0.9 MMboe of 1P reserves (100% oil), according to the corporate website.

Back in September 2014, Eos Petro made an offer to acquire heavily indebted Dune Energy (DUNR). I presented Dune Energy in one of my recent articles, because Dune was the typical example of an energy company that loaded too much debt in the good times and was not finally in compliance with the financial covenant of the Credit Agreement.

Dune Energy is an oil-weighted junior that produces approximately 2,000 boepd (60% light oil), owns 13.3 MMboe of Proved Reserves (43% light oil), and has properties along the Louisiana and Texas Gulf Coasts, as shown below:

"Source: Dune Energy website"

The initial acquisition offer was for $0.30 per share, but Eos informed Dune a couple of weeks ago that, due to the recent severe decline in oil prices, Eos could not proceed to complete the merger on the terms originally negotiated. Because of the severe decline in oil prices, Eos' sources of capital for the merger and tender offer were withdrawn. Dune and Eos are currently in the process of negotiating potential revised terms for the Merger Agreement upon which the merger and tender offer could still be completed. Such revised terms may include, but are not limited to, revising the $0.30 per share price for the shares of Dune common stock tendered for purchase in the tender offer.

After all, and given that the acquisition of Dune has not been completed yet, where do we go from here?

As of September 30, 2014, Eos had not any long term debt. However, the company's primary revenue came from only one source, the Works Property, located in Southern Illinois. Moreover, Eos had negative stockholder equity at $28 million, negative working capital at approximately $30 million and the cash was just $1,000.

Also, Eos has incurred substantial losses for several quarters now, while the operating cash flow has been negative over the last years. As a result, Eos is dependent on raising additional capital to continue its business plan and fund its activities on a going forward basis, even if Dune's acquisition does not materialize finally.

Given also the fact that the market cap is almost $290 million at the current price of $6 per share, the company's current enterprise value is $320 million. In other words, if an investor buys Eos at the current price of $6, he will pay approximately $2.7 million per flowing barrel and ~$355/bbl of Proved Reserves.

Eos obviously trades into the stratosphere and I am not crazy enough to buy the stock at the current valuation. Eos business should not be valued anywhere near the $6 per share at which it is currently trading. And actually, I have substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern.

The Case With Breitling Energy

Breitling Energy is an oil and gas exploration and production company that seeks to acquire and develop lower risk onshore oil and gas working interests and royalty interests in proven basins in the United States, such as the Permian Basin in Texas, the Bakken / Three Forks formations located in North Dakota and the Mississippi Lime and Hunton / Woodford / Cleveland formations located in Oklahoma.

A portion of Breitling's oil and gas interests have been acquired as royalty interests or non-operated working interests, and the company's asset base is primarily comprised of rights to the revenue interests. Accordingly, the company's revenues are primarily derived from sales of royalty interests and third party drilling.

The company's assets are illustrated below:

"Source: Breitling Energy website"

Let's have a look at the financials of this company now and let's start with the positives. As of September 2014, Breitling does not have any long term debt, which is a great start. However, things do not continue in the same way. Breitling has positive operating cash flow at $1.3 million for the nine months of 2014, but the operating cash flow for the six months of 2014 was $3.7 million, which means that Breitling had negative operating cash flow of $2.4 million in Q3 2014.

The market cap is $202 million at the current price of $0.41 per share, while Breitling has working capital deficiency at approximately $500,000 and negative stockholder equity at approximately $340,000 (as of September 2014). As a result, Breitling's current enterprise value is $202 million. In other words, a negative stockholder equity of $340,000 is currently sold for $202 million. This does not sound like a bargain, right?

Also, I have read all the quarterly press releases for 2014, as shown here, here and here, trying to figure out how many barrels of oil equivalent per day I buy for $202 million. Unfortunately, I could not find the company's production in any of these quarterly press releases. The presentation of November 2014 and the quarterly reports did not enlighten me either.

To find the reserves (as of December 2013), I had to try hard. Typically, there is a reference about them in any energy company's presentation. When it comes to Breitling, this is not the case. So I had to go back in a press release in early 2014 to unearth that the company's net 2P reserves are approximately 6 MMboe (~75% oil). So this translates into $33.67 per boe of 2P reserves, based on the company's current enterprise value. Well, this is too much for my investment criteria.

Meanwhile, the production remained a big unknown for me, so I decided to email management (Mr. Wagers, Mr. Miller and Mr.Steedley) requesting this information among others.

The company's emailed response was that the next annual report will be published by March 30. Obviously, Mr. Steedley's answer did not make sense to me. I replied to Mr. Steedley that Q3 2014 production was supposed to be a known number and should be part of the company's Q3 2014 report. I also clarified that I was not asking for the company's current production but I was asking for an old number instead.

Mr.Wagers intervened and told me in an emailed response to give him a call, so we could discuss my questions. I did call him but I could not find him, so I left a voice mail along with my phone number. Mr. Wagers has not called me back yet. However, I have never been a fan of phone calls when I talk to a company's insiders. I do prefer to have their written statements instead, because "verba volant, scripta manent", according to a Latin proverb. In other words, "spoken words fly away, written words remain". In addition, I asked specific questions and requested specific production numbers that did not require a discussion. To me, the company's approach to my production-related questions was shady, which obviously raised a red flag.

On top of this, Breitling has been a serial producer of press releases on a monthly basis that have been touting the company's greatness and the highly competent management team. To a common sense investor like me, this raises another red flag. But, this is me. Other investors might feel fine with this.

Takeaway

I have always been trying to buy/short stocks according to a financials-based analysis of intrinsic value. On that front, I dug into Eos Petro's and Breitling's financial statements and discovered a tremendous valuation gap between the fundamentals and the current enterprise value.

As a result, I advise any potential investor to take a very thorough look at the filings before initiating a position in Eos Petro and Breitling at the current levels of $6 and $0.41 respectively. And when it comes to me, my due diligence tells me that I have to steer clear of these two energy companies.

