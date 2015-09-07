Egypt: Is This The Next Destination For Emerging Market Investors?

Of course, don't forget to pack your patience if you decide to invest in this promising emerging market.

The new government under President Sisi is a pro-business government that has brought stability, while also implementing plans to revive the economy.

Meanwhile, Egypt has been hit hard by political instability and social unrest over the last 4 years due to Mubarak's fall and Morsi's removal.

Introduction

It is an indisputable fact that Steve Jobs is a legend. Jobs was the founder of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and shaped the history of the past two decades, setting the world up for a more technologically advanced future. One of Steve Jobs's top 10 rules for success was: "Do not live a limited life". In other words, think outside the box and set your imagination free in order to come up with innovative solutions that will help you to be successful in the business world.

I will paraphrase it somewhat by saying that similarly, and when it comes to the world of investing, an investor always needs to push his thinking beyond the typical investment ideas in order to be one step ahead of others - especially when the global markets are flat and volatile, like the one we have seen over the last months. This is why I have always been trying to follow the money trail, while also looking off the beaten path (i.e., the US markets) and presenting little-known or completely unknown companies in an attempt to differentiate from the other investors and unearth overlooked opportunities from the Canadian, Australian and the European stock exchanges. And given that the early bird catches the worm, SA readers who have been following me since 2012 know very well that this strategy has rewarded them handsomely more than once thus far.

Being on the constant lookout for new opportunities brought me to Egypt this time, which has received tons of negative commentary over the last years as a result of the 2011 Arab Spring uprising that forced former President Hosni Mubarak from power. And I thought to bring your attention to some key developments that have taken place in Egypt lately and that could be strong indications that the tide there is slowly turning. To me, Egypt is a country worth investigating from an investing standpoint. And the following key events could be the starting point for any investor who is interested in initiating a position on this market, while also keeping in mind that this is a risky market which is not for the average Joe.

These Key Events Could Be The Buds Of An Economic Turnaround

Large-scale anti-regime demonstrations in early 2011 resulted in the resignation of President Mubarak and the collapse of the regime that had been in power for 30 years. Morsi, who was the candidate of the Freedom and Justice Party, was elected as Egypt's fifth president in 2012. He was the first civilian President in Egypt over the last decades. In August 2012, President Morsi nullified a declaration issued by the military, effectively assuming broad executive and legislative powers. That was one of the reasons why, during the first anniversary of his presidency in mid-2013, political tensions mounted, with demonstrations against him. Morsi was finally removed, and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi became the new President of Egypt in June 2014.

Egyptians have been hit hard by the post-uprisings instability and want a return to normalcy, which is what President Sisi has been trying to bring to the country since the second half of 2014. On that front, he has taken several key initiatives to restore business confidence and attract international investors. There have also been some significant recent developments that will help him materialize his plans and improve Egypt's battered economy. Let's take a look at them:

1) A few days ago, Eni (NYSE:E), whose production in Egypt was approximately 200,000 boepd in 2014, announced that it made a world-class supergiant gas discovery at its Zohr Prospect. This historic discovery could hold a potential of 30 trillion cubic feet of lean gas (or 5.5 BBoe) in place covering an area of about 100 square kilometres, which makes Zohr the largest gas discovery in Egypt and in the Mediterranean Sea to-date.

Egypt used to be a major regional gas exporter in the region, and had been selling gas to Israel, among other clients, in a 20-year agreement. But things have changed completely in recent years. First, the export deal with Israel collapsed in 2012 owing to several factors, including, in Egypt, instability in the Sinai Peninsula region, where several large fields are located due to the rise of the Islamist insurgent group Ansar Bait al-Maqdis, and in Israel, the discovery of large offshore gas fields like Leviathan and Tamar. Second, Egypt began LNG imports in early 2015 and agreed to import LNG cargoes from several international LNG producers, including Algeria's Sonatrach and Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY). Third, Delek Group (OTCPK:DGRLY) and Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), the chief partners in Israel's Leviathan and Tamar offshore gas fields, and Egyptian Dolphin Holdings Israel signed an agreement in early 2015 to export to Egypt up to 5 Bcm of Tamar gas worth $1.2 billion (minimum cumulative revenues) over the next three years.

That said, this exploration success can be transformational for Egypt, where persistent power cuts caused by gas and oil shortages have often sparked protests. According to Eni, this discovery represents a major boost for the country, which is facing one of its worst energy crunches for decades. This discovery can satisfy Egypt's natural gas demand, while also turning it from an importer into a natural gas exporter in coming years.

2) Shareholders of Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ), Denison Mines (NYSEMKT:DNN), Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC), Ur-Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:URG) and other uranium producers or explorers will love this type of news. After signing a memorandum of understanding with Russia in February 2015, Egypt announced yesterday one of the most significant national projects in its history. The country is about to sign a contract with Russia's Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, which specializes in the manufacturing of nuclear plants, to build the Dabaa nuclear power plant.

The Russian offer includes establishing a station with four units of 1,200-megawatt capacity each, at a cost of more than $10 billion. In addition, Russian factories will be established in Egypt to manufacture nuclear plant components locally and transfer Russian expertise in this field to the Egyptians.

This project has been stalled since its announcement in 1955 for several reasons. However, and amid the continuous power outages, this crucial project is no longer a luxury, but will be a significant initiative taken by Sisi's presidency in addressing Egypt's severe energy issues.

3) Since its opening in 1869, the original Suez Canal has been the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and the strategic link between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea. In an effort to build a new Egypt, restore confidence and revive the country's ailing economy, President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi inaugurated, in August 2015, a new section that runs alongside the existing Suez Canal, allowing ships to travel in both directions for half that length, as illustrated below:

(Source: BBC.)

President Sisi expedited this massive project, given that it was completed in just one year, having been initially estimated to take three. According to the Suez Canal Authority, 258 million cubic meters of earth were removed from the desert to cut the new channels.

The new lane will allow two-way traffic along a part of the canal, reducing transit and waiting times. Egypt also plans to create a major logistics and shipping corridor alongside the canal banks. Officials say it will double the capacity of the existing waterway and almost triple revenues in fewer than 10 years, from $5.3 billion in 2014 to $13.2 billion in 2023, as illustrated below:

(Source: BBC.)

The truth is that this new venture might not lead to fast profits, since acceleration in global trade growth seems unlikely to materialize quickly. Although the actual benefits might be limited in the short term, there is no question that the expansion of this crucial artery of the world trade will definitely aid battered Egypt's economy in the long run, after years of instability in the wake of the 2011 popular uprising that ended the three-decade dictatorship of President Mubarak.

4) In July 2015, in an attempt to encourage capital inflows, investments and boost exports, Egypt's Central Bank kept the benchmark interest rates unchanged and devalued the Egyptian pound, which fell to a new low against the US dollar, as illustrated below:

(Source: XE.com)

However, devaluation of a currency is often a double-edged sword. On the one hand, devaluation in a controlled manner can boost exports and attract further investment. But on the other, a weaker currency will raise Egypt's large bill for imports, and consumers will have less money to buy the imported products, given that most of the country's imports, which primarily include staple foods, fuel and basic manufacturing supplies, are purchased using foreign currencies - specifically, dollars. In addition, vendors cannot afford new stock for the imported products at the inflated prices, effectively stagnating their businesses and making it harder to earn enough to survive. And given, also, that further devaluations are likely, volatility in currency exchange prevents exporters from making long-term plans.

5) In June 2015, Egypt signed an agreement with China on 15 large infrastructure projects worth about $10 billion. Five of the projects will be in the energy sector, and another six will deal with transport, including an urban railway in north-east Cairo, the expansion of the port of Alexandria, and the electrification of the line that connects that city with the bay of Abu Qir. A further four projects will involve direct Chinese investments, including factories to produce leather, fibreglass and tyres.

This is a tremendous change on China's attitude to Egypt, given that up until now, the total investment from China in the Egyptian economy is approximately $535 million. The Export-Import Bank of China will finance six transport projects. Other funders are the China Development Bank, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and the China-Africa Development Fund.

6) In May 2015, ratings giant Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on Egypt from stable to positive in light of "a stabilizing political landscape and growth-supporting reforms."

7) In March 2015, Egypt announced that it had signed agreements and memoranda of understanding with international companies worth $158 billion that are engaged in a variety of industries.

For instance, and when it comes to the infrastructure projects, Germany's industrial giant Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Saudi Arabia's power and water project developer ACWA Power and United Arab Emirates' state-owned renewable energy firm Masdar will establish power stations and solar stations. Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) has also announced that its Egyptian subsidiary will invest $1.3 billion by 2018.

Furthermore, U.S. conglomerate General Electric (NYSE:GE) said it would invest $200 million in a manufacturing and training facility which it sees as part of an economic hub being built near the Suez Canal, while it had already delivered 34 gas turbines to Egypt as part of a $1.9 billion power project. "The new multi-modal facility will deliver strong economic and social value to the country by supporting key high-growth industry sectors", General Electric's chairman & CEO, Jeffrey Immelt, said in the statement.

Also, BP plc (NYSE:BP) signed an energy deal worth $12 billion to develop 5 Tcf of natural gas and 55 million barrels of condensates in the West Nile Delta area, while the Emirati Aabar and the Egyptian Palm Hills real estate companies will develop a project worth $19.7 billion.

In addition, from the food sector, the international company Beyti, the largest milk and juice producer in Egypt, will invest $4 billion in Egypt's food industry, while PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) will expand its production in Egypt by investing $500 million by year-end.

On top of that, the Emirati Swaidan company, one of the UAE's biggest holding companies, signed deals worth $6 billion, while the Islamic Development Bank signed with the Egyptian government six agreements worth $3.875 billion that, among others, include a project to develop the Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport and a petroleum refinery in Assiut.

How To Invest In Egypt's Economic Future

The aforementioned key developments and investment initiatives, coupled with a wide range of reforms that include new taxes and reduced energy subsidies, are expected to have a positive impact on the economy. Specifically, it is projected that GDP in FY 2015 will grow by 3.5% (at least) from 2.2% in FY 2014, as illustrated below:

Moreover, the budget deficit is expected to decline to 11.3% of GDP in FY 2015, compared to 12.8% in FY 2014 and 14% in FY 2013, while the government targets a budget deficit of 10% of gross domestic product by 2018/19.

Also, the government debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to be 94% in FY 2015 from 95.5% in FY 2014, while unemployment is expected to continue to be on a downtrend, as illustrated below:

After all, the investors who are seeking exposure to the Egyptian stock market can keep the following ETFs on their radar screens:

1) The Market Vectors Egypt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EGPT) is a pure-play Egypt ETF that has returned back to its 2014 levels, as illustrated below:

2) The Market Vectors Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK), as illustrated below:

The ETF's main allocations are South Africa (~20%) and Egypt (~20%), while the rest of the fund tracks companies from Nigeria, Morocco, Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia.

3) The SPDR S&P Emerging Middle East & Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:GAF), as illustrated below:

This ETF has a heavy weighting in South Africa (~78%), followed by UAE (~8%), Qatar (~8%), Egypt (~4%) and Morocco (2%).

4) The Guggenheim Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN), as illustrated below:

Almost 70% of this ETF's weighting combined tracks companies from Egypt, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

Takeaway

The global capital markets are in constant flux, and therefore, it's paramount for active investors to employ flexible instruments so that they can reposition their portfolios at any time and access any market they wish. That said, Egypt is an emerging market that is trying to rebuild its beleaguered economy after four years of political turmoil. On that front, President Sisi is putting the welfare of his nation first by implementing long-awaited reforms, while also ramping up his efforts on restoring investor confidence and attracting foreign investors to the country.

Meanwhile, the recent supergiant gas discovery is a game changer that could satisfy Egypt's natural gas demand for decades, according to Eni. And the developments there could be quick, given that the gas field is in close proximity to Eni's processing facilities.

Although President Sisi still has lot to combat, the truth is that he has taken significant steps that could help Egypt be the next economic success story for emerging market investors. Therefore, I will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information comes to light.

