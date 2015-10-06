2 Under-The-Radar Companies Are Potential Takeover Targets For Their Cash

The investors have to bear in mind that these two opportunities are not risk-free.

Africo Resources Ltd. and PhosCan Chemical Corp. are two debt-free plays with a significant spread between their stock prices and their potential acquisition prices.

The M&A environment often offers opportunities where there is a spread between the stock price and the potential acquisition price.

Introduction

Although the event-driven strategy is often associated with hedge funds who seek to exploit pricing inefficiencies that exist before or after a corporate event, such as a bankruptcy, merger, acquisition or spin-off, there are also many retail investors who are trying to make money by determining the likelihood of an acquisition occurring and capturing the spread between the current stock price and the potential acquisition price. And, this investment strategy has a significant advantage over other strategies especially when we are in a flat or down market. This strategy is fairly uncorrelated with the market. On that front:

1) I suggested the subscribers to my Newsletter buy Xueda Education Group (NYSE:XUE) when the stock was below $5.03/ADS. A few weeks later, when the stock was at $5.08/ADS, I wrote an article about Xueda Education Group for my SA followers, given that the company had received a buyout offer at $5.50/ADS. Xueda Education Group currently stands at $5.27/ADS, and I am waiting for an update with respect to the completion of the deal.

2) I suggested the subscribers to my Newsletter buy grossly undervalued Metalico Inc. (NYSEMKT:MEA) at and below $0.35/share in early June 2015. Back then, Metalico was undergoing a strategic review and finally announced a buyout offer at $0.60/share in late June 2015. The deal went through as planned, and those who bought at $0.35/share had a return of approximately 65%.

After all, many investors would want to know that the following two companies could offer significant returns in this flat or down market, if the strategic reviews are successfully completed and the companies are sold for their full cash values:

1) Africo Resources Ltd. (OTC:AFCRF).

2) PhosCan Chemical Corp. (OTC:PCCLF).

Do It Like NovaCopper And Sunward Resources

Before presenting more details on Africo Resources and PhosCan Chemical, I find it necessary to present first another case study. I am talking about a deal from the mining sector that was completed in June 2015.

Back in June 2015, cash-strapped NovaCopper Inc. (NCQ) acquired cash-rich Sunward Resources Ltd. (OTCQX:SNWRF) for C$0.19/share or $0.14/share, which was equal to Sunward's cash per share. That was a return of 100% in two months, given that Sunward Resources was at C$0.095/share or $0.07/share in April 2015 before the announcement of the deal, as illustrated below:

Digging Into The Details

In this paragraph, let's dig into the details with respect to the two aforementioned investment opportunities which could potentially yield significant returns in the coming weeks or months:

1) Africo Resources Ltd.: Africo Resources' primary listing is in the Toronto stock exchange under the ticker ARL. This is a mineral company engaged in developing, acquiring and exploring for base metal assets in Africa. The company's main project is Kalukundi, a development stage copper-cobalt deposit located in the Katangan Copperbelt in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This is an area where companies like Glencore Plc (OTCPK:GLCNF), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX), Katanga Mining Ltd. (OTCPK:KATFF) and Lundin Mining Corporation (OTCPK:LUNMF) have their operations because it hosts the second largest global reserve of copper behind the Chilean copper reserves.

A few weeks ago, Africo Resources announced that its Board of Directors appointed a Special Committee, consisting of George Ireland and James Cook. The Special Committee, along with management, were mandated to work with Africo's largest shareholder, Camrose Resources Ltd., with a view to enhancing shareholder value and to try and lessen the significant discount in the trading price of Africo's shares versus its cash per share in the treasury.

Camrose, which is a subsidiary of Eurasian Resources Group owns 45,400,000 shares of Africo or approximately 63.7% of Africo's issued and outstanding shares. Also, Mr. Ireland has founded Geologic Resource Partners LLC, which owns approximately 15% of Africo's shares.

From a fundamental viewpoint, Africo Resources is debt-free. As also linked above, Africo Resources had C$60 million or approximately $45.1 million in its treasury as of August 20, 2015, which translates to C$0.84/share or approximately $0.63/share.

Assuming that the ongoing strategic review is successfully completed and the company is sold for its full cash value, the potential return is over 100%, based on the current price of C$0.40/share (Toronto) or $0.29/share (US listing), as illustrated below:

2) PhosCan Chemical Corp.: Phoscan Chemical's primary listing is in the Toronto stock exchange under the ticker FOS.

In June 2015, the company announced that the Board of Directors initiated a strategic review process with a view to enhancing shareholder value. The Board established a Special Committee comprised of three independent directors who will supervise and engage in the strategic review.

The Special Committee will consider a range of alternatives available to the company. These alternatives include, but are not limited to, investing the cash and cash equivalents not required in the near term to advance the Martison Project in other assets, a merger or business combination transaction involving a third party, or any combination thereof.

From a fundamental standpoint, PhosCan is debt-free. In addition, its principal assets consist of a 100% interest in the Martison Phosphate Project, located in northern Ontario, and approximately C$54 million or approximately $41 million in cash and cash equivalents on July 31, 2015.

Assuming that the company will be sold for its full cash value, this translates into C$0.35/share or $0.27/share (based on 152.2 million outstanding shares), which is 35% higher than the current price of C$0.27/share (Toronto) or $0.20/share (US listing), as illustrated below:

Takeaway

All fingers are not created equal and all the potential takeover targets are not created equal either. Each case is different and carries its own risks and uncertainties, because there is absolutely no guarantee that any of these companies will actually be bought out. That said, if you fish for profits in takeover targets and can stomach the risk, you can try the two aforementioned small caps. And, if you do not like them, stay tuned, because I plan to unveil additional such opportunities, given that the environment for M&A will stay red hot in the coming months.

Disclaimer: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks. The opinions expressed here are solely my opinion and should not be construed in any way, shape, or form as a formal investment recommendation. Investors are reminded that before making any securities and/or derivatives transaction, you should perform your own due diligence. Investors should also consider consulting with their broker and/or a financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

The author is the publisher of Nathan's Bulletin, which is focused on bearish and bullish picks with strong catalysts ahead. These picks are from a variety of industries (i.e. commodities, consumer goods & services, industrials, technology, basic materials), which are poorly understood or under-followed, with contrarian perspectives or an asymmetric risk/reward profile.

