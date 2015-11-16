2 Under-The-Radar Takeover Targets With Strong Catalysts Ahead

Introduction

The event-driven investment strategy involves investments, long or short, in the securities of companies undergoing significant change and often helps the investors capitalize on the opportunities inherent in specific corporate events, including mergers and acquisitions. This strategy has a significant advantage over other strategies. It is often unrelated to broad market conditions and especially when we are in a flat or down market, making money this way is like "manna from heaven". Actually, this is the reason why I suggested the subscribers to my Newsletter buy grossly undervalued Metalico Inc. (NYSEMKT:MEA) at and below $0.35/share in early June 2015. Back then, Metalico was undergoing a strategic review and finally announced a buyout offer at $0.60/share in late June 2015. The deal went through as planned, and those who bought at $0.35/share had a return of approximately 65%.

On that front, I also presented:

1) Xueda Education Group (NYSE:XUE) when its stock was at $5.08/ADS, given that the company had received a buyout offer at $5.50/ADS. Xueda Education Group currently stands at $5.30/ADS, and I am waiting for an update with respect to the completion of the deal. My article is here.

2) Africo Resources Ltd. (OTC:AFCRF) and PhosCan Chemical Corp. (OTC:PCCLF), which are two debt-free small caps with ongoing strategic reviews that are potential takeover targets for their cash. Both companies are currently selling below their cash per share, while Africo Resources currently stands at C$0.55/share (Toronto) and has risen 40% since the publication date of my article. My article is here.

In my linked article above, I also suggested you stay tuned because I planned to unveil additional compelling opportunities in my next articles. Given that I always keep my promises, I am back to present you the following two companies:

1) Tethys Petroleum (OTCPK:TETHF).

2) Petrodorado Energy (OTC:PTRDF).

The equity investors who are looking for investment opportunities with strong catalysts ahead have to check out these two small caps, because the successful completion of Tethys' pending deal and Petrodorado's ongoing strategic review can push their stocks much higher.

The Details Always Matter

In this paragraph, let's dig into the details about these two companies which could potentially offer significant yields in the coming weeks:

1) Tethys Petroleum: This is an energy company whose primary listings are on the Toronto and London stock exchanges under the ticker TPL. The biggest shareholder is Pope Asset Management (PAM) from Memphis/TN with 64.2 million shares (19.1% of the company) as of January 2015.

It operates in Kazakhstan which has expanded its economy more than 400% over the last 20 years thanks to its enormous hydrocarbon reserves, Tajikistan and Georgia, as illustrated below:

and below:

Tethys' most mature assets are in Kazakhstan where the company has experienced considerable exploration success with significant growth of its natural gas production over the last few years, which will be sold into China once the Kazakh-China pipeline becomes operational.

In Tajikistan and Georgia, the company is currently undertaking exploration and evaluation activity. In Tajikistan, the company has an effective 28.33% interest (33.33% interest via its 85% owned subsidiary) in Bokhtar Operating Company BV with partners French company Total (NYSE:TOT) and PetroChina's (NYSE:PTR) parent company CNPC each having a 33.33% interest, as illustrated below:

and below:

However, the company is looking to farm-down or sell the Georgian assets to focus on the Central Asian assets in Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. The Board is also looking to reduce its interest in Tajikistan whilst still retaining a material interest.

Furthermore, Tethys operates a corporate segment with a number of drilling rigs and related oil and gas equipment which are utilized in Kazakhstan and Tajikistan according to operational requirements.

From a fundamental standpoint, the company's Enterprise Value currently is approximately $56 million, the stockholder equity is $175 million and its chart is illustrated below:

It must also be noted is that the company has a "Going Concern" note because it currently doesn't have sufficient funding to fund its obligations for the next twelve months. As of September 2015, the company had approximately $4.3 million cash and cash equivalents, while the interest-bearing debt was approximately $32 million. Additionally, during the first nine months of 2015, the company had negative operating CF of $10.7 million and the cash used in investing activities was $7.6 million.

Furthermore, the company holds 2P Reserves of 27.08 MMboe and produced 5,204 boepd in Q2 2015 (approximately 40% oil, 60% natural gas) in Kazakhstan, but its production in Q3 2015 dropped to 4,823 boepd. The production is coming from the Kyzyloi and Akkulka fields while Tethys is undertaking exploration and evaluation activity in the Kul-bas field, as illustrated below:

From an operational standpoint, and once additional funding is secured, the company plans to maintain and increase shallow gas production with the objective to supply gas to China through the newly built pipeline once operational, and drill the Klymene exploration well in Kazakhstan, subject to the extension of the Kul-Bas contract.

In April 2015, Tethys Petroleum initiated a strategic review of the business which encompasses options including asset sales, farm-outs, financing, investments at the corporate level, or the sale of the company. Since then, a bidding war has started and discussions have been ongoing with a number of interested parties on these potential avenues. On that front, this is a brief summary with the key corporate events over the last six months:

A) In June 2015, Tethys announced that it would not make a deal with SinoHan and was negotiating with privately-held AGR Energy Holdings a potential larger financing as part of the strategic review. AGR Energy Holdings is owned by the Assaubayev family, which is one of the most renowned business families in Kazakhstan.

B) In July 2015, the company announced a strategic collaboration with privately-held AGR Energy Holdings whereby it had signed an agreement for a $47.7 million private placement of 318,003,951 new ordinary shares at a price of C$0.192/share with AGR Energy Holdings. In connection with this placing, the company also entered into a convertible loan for up to $5 million with AGR Energy Holding's parent company, AGR Energy, whereby the company could draw down an advance on the placing proceeds before closing to support short term liquidity. Pursuant to this agreement, it had also agreed with PAM, the company's largest shareholder, that PAM would subscribe for 100,000,000 new ordinary shares on substantially the same terms as the AGR Placing. However, following further correspondence and discussions with AGR Energy during which AGR Energy indicated changes to the proposed structure and terms, the company announced on August 10, 2015 that it would no longer be proceeding with the AGR Placing or the PAM Subscription.

C) In August 2015, the company announced that it had received a further non-binding indicative proposal from Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC regarding a possible offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the company. As also linked above, the Possible Offer provided for a price of C$0.2185/share, which would be satisfied in cash or, at the election of each eligible shareholder of Tethys, fully paid ordinary shares in Nostrum, or a combination of both cash and shares. This price represented a premium of 15% to the price at which AGR Energy Holdings had agreed to subscribe for new ordinary shares in Tethys pursuant to the Financing. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is a medium energy producer that has a primary listing on the London stock exchange under the ticker NOG. Nostrum has three fields in Kazakhstan. Following receipt of the Possible Offer, the company entered into discussions with Nostrum. In connection with the Possible Offer, Nostrum and Tethys entered into an unsecured $5 million loan facility that would support the short term liquidity of Tethys. The loan was made available to the company immediately and was drawn down in full on August 10, 2015.

D) In late August 2015, the company received a revised non-binding and highly conditional proposal from Nostrum setting out the terms on which Nostrum was prepared to make an offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Tethys at C$0.147/share.

E) In early October 2015, Nostrum withdrew its revised proposal for the acquisition of Tethys because it did not obtain support from Tethys' largest shareholder, Pope Asset Management.

F) In October 2015, the company received a revised offer from AGR Energy Holdings. This revised offer included a potential $20 million equity fundraising at a price of C$0.165/share and potential $5 million loan to support short-term liquidity. In addition to the equity fundraising, AGR Energy would also be granted an option by the company to subscribe for further newly issued shares for up to $20 million of shares at the same subscription price.

G) In October 2015, the company received also an offer from privately-held Olisol Investment Group. The offer contemplated an immediate equity investment by Olisol of C$8 million by way of share subscription at C$0.16/share of Tethys. Upon completion of the transactions contemplated in the offer, an additional C$24 million of new equity will be made available to Tethys. Further, the transaction will afford existing shareholders of Tethys the opportunity to sell a portion of the shares they currently hold at C$0.16/share, as well as the ability to invest in Tethys on the same terms as Olisol.

That said, it is also very interesting to read between the lines. According to Reuters: "We are excited by the prospect of investing in Tethys," said Alexander Skripka, a director of Olisol. "Our proposal provides additional equity to Tethys on attractive terms. It also allows shareholders to participate, either by investing alongside us or by effecting a partial exit. We look forward to entering into discussions with Tethys at the earliest possible moment. We have worked alongside Tethys in Kazakhstan before and given our experience investing in the region, we are very familiar with both the obstacles Tethys faces and the opportunities and the opportunities available to it".

According also to Reuters, Olisol has secured a $51 million credit facility and has cash on hand of $20 million which are available to fund its obligations under the Transaction and to make further investments into Tethys, as either debt or equity, should additional capital be required and the parties agree to the terms of such further investment.

H) A few days later, Olisol Investment announced an amended proposal that included, among others, an increase in the price per common share of Tethys from C$0.16 to C$0.17. Once again, it is worth reading between the lines in an effort to assess the risk/reward ratio by investing in Tethys Petroleum and whether Olisol can successfully complete this financing:

"We believe that our amended offer is far superior to offers announced recently by other interested parties," said Alexander Skripka, a director of Olisol. "In addition, we have offered immediate financial assistance, which we are willing to advance even before we enter into a definitive agreement. We want to help Tethys avoid a default under its Tajikistan license and to alleviate the financial distress it is presently experiencing. We have navigated the numerous procedural hurdles that have been imposed by Tethys and we have continuously demonstrated our ability to move quickly. Why the Tethys board has elected to not engage with us is a mystery. Our offer will provide for a period of stability to allow Tethys to undertake a thoughtful review of its strategy, assets and capital commitments so as to be able to create a plan that will provide for the long term viability of the company and a maximization of shareholder value. Tethys's shareholders should be asking their board why our offer does not merit consideration".

And, who is Olisol? As linked above, Olisol is a private company incorporated under the laws of Cyprus and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Olisol has been investing in the oil & gas sector in the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan since 2002. Olisol's goal is to establish a vertically integrated oil & gas conglomerate. Olisol has worked in partnership with Tethys since 2009 in connection with the operation of the Aral Oil Terminal, a facility used primarily for the storage and loading of crude oil, the majority of which is produced in the Akkulka oil field. In addition to its interests in the Aral Oil Terminal, Olisol also owns the railway company responsible for the transportation of crude oil from the Aral Oil Terminal to refineries located in Shalkar, Kazakhstan. As such, Olisol is very familiar with Tethys and its assets and the environment in which it operates.

I) In October 2015, the company announced that it was in default of its obligations relating to its Tajik asset. Specifically, Tethys did not make the payment on October 9, 2015 for the September Cash Call (approximately $1.28 Million) issued by the Bokhtar Operating Company. Tethys did also not make payment for the October 2015 Cash Call (approximately $0.78 million). Pursuant to the notice of withdrawal, Total and CNPC stated that they jointly required Tethys' subsidiary, Kulob Petroleum Limited to completely withdraw from the JOA and assign all of its participating interests derived from the contract and the JOA to Total and CNPC in proportion to their respective participating interests. Tethys stated that it will use all commercially reasonable efforts to cure those defaults and protect its interest in the Bokhtar PSC in Tajikistan.

J) In November 2015, the company announced that it entered into a non-binding and indicative letter of intent with Olisol Investments Limited setting out proposed terms upon which Olisol will provide Tethys with a $15 million interim debt facility, subscribe to a C$25.5 million private placement of 150 million new ordinary shares at a price of C$0.17/share and commit to backstop a further equity fundraising of 50 million shares at C$0.17/share. Tethys Petroleum has agreed to grant Olisol a limited period of exclusivity until 11:59 p.m. Calgary time on November 23, 2015 (unless such date is extended by request of one of the parties) in connection with the Placing and Further Financing and Interim Financing. In the event thatOlisol does not provide Tethys with certain confirmation of funds by November 23, 2015, Olisol will pay Tethys a $1.25 million break fee.

2) Petrodorado Energy: This is an energy explorer whose primary listing is on the Toronto stock exchange under the ticker PDQ, while its assets (Talora and La Maye Blocks) are in Colombia, as illustrated below:

and below:

Regarding the Talora Block (65% WI and operatorship), it straddles the arbitrary boundary between the Upper and Middle Magdalena Basins and is flanked by "Middle Magdalena" oil fields to the north and "Upper Magdalena" oil fields to the south, both consisting of light and medium gravity oil and totaling to more than 150 MMBO recoverable, all within about 25 kms of Talora, as illustrated below:

and below:

Regarding La Maye Block (20% WI), it is on trend with several large oil & gas producing fields. For instance, Cicuco and Boquete are adjacent fields with ~67 MMBBLliquid and 230 BCF gas of total cumulative production, as illustrated below:

More importantly, the value investors will love to hear that the company is debt-free with a negative Enterprise Value. This is the key factor in this compelling value proposition. Specifically, the Enterprise Value currently is (-$12.5) million, the stockholder equity is $21 million and the company's chart is illustrated below:

From a fundamental standpoint, the company has zero debt and its cash/cash equivalents and short-term investments were approximately $12 million in June 2015. That said, this is a brief summary with the key corporate events over the last six months:

A) In July 2015, the company announced that it divested its participating interest in the CPO-5 and Tacacho Blocks. This transaction strengthened the company's balance sheet and eliminated commitments of up to $25.6 million over the next 5 years while enabling the company to participate in immediate and long-term upside through a Gross Overriding Royalty of 2.5% in the CPO-5 and Tacacho Blocks. Petrodorado conducted this transaction with Amerisur Resources PLC (OTC:ASUXF), a junior producer in Colombia whose primary listing is on the London stock exchange under the ticker AMER. The key here is that pro-forma the deal with Amerisur Resources, Petrodorado's cash and cash equivalents and short term investments rose to approximately $20.5 million.

B) In July 2015, Petrodorado announced that: "Management and the Board of Directors are actively reviewing additional corporate opportunities and assets that may be available to Petrodorado in various industries in South America. At this time all projects are being contemplated and there is no guarantee that any particular one will be completed. Most importantly, the company remains committed to prudently manage its cash position and seeks to enhance shareholder value in this challenging oil and gas environment".

C) In early August 2015, Petrodorado announced that: "The annual meeting will be postponed until further notice. The company is currently evaluating possible opportunities of interest that may have the potential to result in a transaction for the company's shareholders to consider. As such, in an effort to be more cost effective, management felt it prudent to carry out the Meeting at a point in time in the future when both items of general procedure and of special interest could be presented to the shareholders of the company for their consideration. As previously mentioned, management and the Board of Directors are assessing various opportunities as part of the company's ongoing strategic evaluation".

D) In late August 2015, Petrodorado announced that: "Management and the Board of Directors continue to actively review additional corporate opportunities and assets that may be available to Petrodorado in various industries in South America. At this time all projects are being contemplated and there is no guarantee that any particular one will be completed. Most importantly, the company remains committed to prudently manage its cash position and seeks to enhance shareholder value in this challenging oil and gas environment".

E) In September 2015, Petrodorado announced that: "The company made the decision to postpone any upcoming meeting of shareholders in light of recent progress towards the possibility of presenting a potential transaction for shareholders' consideration in the near future. In this regard, the company has obtained an order from the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta to extend the deadline for holding its next annual general meeting of shareholders until no later than January 30, 2016. The continued focus of management has been to provide the company shareholders with a possible transaction that management believes will provide accretive results to the current share value. Management is currently conducting due diligence and will provide an update as soon as possible. As has been previously announced, management and the Board of Directors have been assessing various opportunities as part of the company's ongoing strategic evaluation with the objective of identifying those business prospects that can provide the best future for the company and its shareholders. Management has narrowed its search and hopes to provide an update shortly".

F) In October 2015, Petrodorado announced that: "The company will hold its annual and special meeting of shareholders on January 27, 2016 in Calgary, Alberta, to elect directors, appoint the auditors for the ensuing year, and approve the existing stock option plan of the company, as annually required by the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as to accommodate a shareholder requisition to appoint a new board of directors. Other matters for shareholders' consideration may also be brought forward at the Meeting to the extent that material items are announced prior to the established date of the Meeting and included in the voting materials disseminated to shareholders existing as of the record date. As previously mentioned, management and the Board of Directors are assessing various opportunities as part of the company's ongoing strategic evaluation".

Regarding the appointment of a new board of directors, Petrodorado became a target for activist investors. Specifically, a group of shareholders, including the company's former CEO Krishna Vathyam and Braans Ventures LLC, together owning approximately 6% of the outstanding common shares of Petrodorado, were those who requisitioned a special meeting of shareholders of Petrodorado for the purpose of reconstituting the board of directors with three new directors.

When It Comes To Petrodorado Energy, These Two Case Studies Are Must-Read

When it comes to the potential benefits from buying Petrodorado at the current levels, both examples below are very insightful:

1) A deal from the mining sector was completed in June 2015. Specifically, back in June 2015, cash-strapped NovaCopper Inc. (NYSEMKT:NCQ) acquired cash-rich Sunward Resources Ltd. (OTCQX:SNWRF) for C$0.19/share or $0.14/share, which was equal to Sunward's cash per share. "We view it as a financing", NovaCopper's President and CEO Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, said of the transaction, explaining that the $23 million Sunward brings to the table will fund work on NovaCopper's flagship Arctic and Bornite copper-rich polymetallic projects in Alaska.

That was a return of 100% in two months, given that Sunward Resources was at C$0.095/share (Toronto) or $0.07/share (US listing) in April 2015 before the announcement of the deal, as illustrated below:

2) If the liquidation option is pursued, the recent liquidation of debt-free Calvalley Petroleum (OTCPK:CVYPF) is worth reading. Specifically, Calvalley Petroleum had approximately $72 million in cash and guaranteed investment certificates in December 2014, as previously linked. In April 2015, the board of directors determined to restructure and liquidate the company.

After maintaining approximately $7 million in current assets (including approximately $5 million in cash) in order to meet its ongoing obligations and commitments in Yemen and approximately $4 million in cash to meet ongoing commitments in Canada, the company allocated $60 million for distribution to Calvalley Shareholders on the basis of approximately $0.807 per Calvalley Share. Also, Calvalley was delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and ceased to exist as a corporate entity.

Based on an exchange rate of C$1 = $0.80 (as of April 2015), the cash distribution represented a premium of approximately 52% to the volume weighted average trading price of the Calvalley Shares on the TSX for the twenty days ending April 8, 2015.

Takeaway

First, I will start by saying that there can be no guarantee and no certainty at this stage that Tethys Petroleum's and Petrodorado Energy's discussions with potential counterparties will ultimately lead to a completed transaction.

In my opinion, Tethys Petroleum will finally make a deal to resolve its liquidity problems given that, among others, Pope Asset Management will not let its investment in Tethys Petroleum go to zero. Also, it must be noted that Tethys' Executive Chairman, John Bell, is entitled under his service contract to receive 30% of his base salary in the company's shares at a fixed price of 16.84 GBX. During the first half of this year, 259,718 shares were issued to John Bell under this arrangement. I am sure he doesn't want to see his shares going to zero either. That said, upon the successful completion of the ongoing negotiations with Olisol and the associated financing at C$0.17/share, Olisol will own more than 60% of the company, which will translate into a return of 70%, based on Tethys Petroleum's current price of C$0.10/share.

Petrodorado Energy's cash will be an oasis of cash for numerous energy and mining companies that can't currently access the equity and debt markets due to the commodities downturn. If an acquisition deal doesn't materialize, the liquidation will be the second option. Either way, both options have the potential to offer the shareholders a return of approximately 120%, given that Petrodorado Energy's cash and short-term investments (after liabilities are deducted) translate into approximately C$0.53/share, while the stock currently stands at C$0.24/share.

Obviously, it is not easy to find such high-returns in this volatile and flat market. Although there are risks associated with both stocks, the risk/reward ratio seems to be skewed to the upside. But, if you do not like any of these compelling investment opportunities, stay tuned, because I plan to unveil additional event-driven opportunities in my next articles. Fortunately, the environment for M&A will stay red hot in the coming months.

Disclaimer: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks. The opinions expressed here are solely my opinion and should not be construed in any way, shape, or form as a formal investment recommendation. Investors are reminded that before making any securities and/or derivatives transaction, you should perform your own due diligence. Investors should also consider consulting with their broker and/or a financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XUE, TETHF, PTRDF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I suggested the subscribers to my Newsletter "Nathan's Bulletin" linked above buy Tethys Petroleum when the stock was at C$0.06/share (Toronto). Furthermore, I suggested the subscribers to my Newsletter buy Petrodorado Energy when the stock was at C$0.11/share (Toronto).

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.